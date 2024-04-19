Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 4,035 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $17,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,493,000 after purchasing an additional 206,839 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,207,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,917,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,747 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.99. 333,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.75. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

