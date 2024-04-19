JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $273.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EFX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $217.51 on Friday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.45 and a 200-day moving average of $230.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,215,000 after acquiring an additional 204,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Equifax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,703,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,695,000 after acquiring an additional 40,642 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,762,000 after acquiring an additional 331,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

