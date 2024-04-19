iShares Core High Dividend ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 15,907 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,270% compared to the average volume of 472 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.78. 96,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,182. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.44.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

