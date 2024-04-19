iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 0.8% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,078,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,602,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,585,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $104.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,205. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.13.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

