Roth Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 20.7% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,813,760 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.