Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $16.63 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.6% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $16,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 708,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,445. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

