Roth Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 500 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. MongoDB comprises about 0.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total transaction of $13,390,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,409,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total transaction of $13,390,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,409,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,496,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,802 shares of company stock valued at $36,356,911 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $8.21 on Friday, reaching $327.34. 854,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,060. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.06. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.52 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.93.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

