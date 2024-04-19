Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $38,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $345,621,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the period.

VIG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.88. 628,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,437. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

