Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,909. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.