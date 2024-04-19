Kava Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $734.59 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001054 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $734.59 million and approximately $23.18 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00021544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012848 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,622 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

