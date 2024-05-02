Orion Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

