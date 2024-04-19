KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.3 %

KEY opened at $14.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

