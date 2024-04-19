Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.88

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 7560953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.