Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $338,853,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,674,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,569,000 after acquiring an additional 551,195 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,877,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,238,000 after acquiring an additional 278,812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 161,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,186,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,148,000 after acquiring an additional 160,682 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.10. The stock had a trading volume of 637,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,107. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

