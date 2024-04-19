Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Trading Down 9.5%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 289,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 83,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Klondike Gold Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$16.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.90.

About Klondike Gold

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on its 100% owned Klondike District Gold Project located in Dawson City, Yukon. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.

