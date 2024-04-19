Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Shares Up 4.2%

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 70,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 45,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.71.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

