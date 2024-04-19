Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Down 25%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) fell 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 120,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 215,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

