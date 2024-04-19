Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 712 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $11,592,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,285.41.

Shares of AVGO traded down $33.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,225.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,425. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,306.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1,116.18. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $567.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

