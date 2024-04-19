Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Trading Down 4.6%

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.06. 269,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 465,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

