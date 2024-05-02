Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,661 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 1,702.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 548.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1,667.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMB opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $22.43.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

