Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after buying an additional 418,891 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,906,000 after acquiring an additional 409,906 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,820,000 after purchasing an additional 178,439 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 1,572.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 103,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCC opened at $132.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.62. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $154.67. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

