Norden Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,526 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FN opened at $172.61 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $229.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.57.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

