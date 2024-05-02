Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 33.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BMI opened at $182.55 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.96 and a 52-week high of $188.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $355,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

