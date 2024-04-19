Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 138,992 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 94,934 shares.The stock last traded at $48.33 and had previously closed at $47.51.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

