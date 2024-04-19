MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.26

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 72801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $997.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.47.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 42.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 138,500.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.