WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading Down 3%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.75. 5,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 80,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WKME. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 108,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,102,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272,756 shares during the period. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,368,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,083,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

