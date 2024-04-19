iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 459,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 625% from the previous session’s volume of 63,346 shares.The stock last traded at $53.25 and had previously closed at $53.16.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Myecfo LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 58,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 101,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 38,428 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.