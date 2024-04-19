Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 2,772,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,116,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXK

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $632.09 million, a P/E ratio of 126.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.