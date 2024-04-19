Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,639 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 109.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $195,343,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 846.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $69,329,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.87.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

