Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 547.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,605 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,198 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,927 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.71%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

