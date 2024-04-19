Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 7.44%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.350-4.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.35-4.75 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of APOG opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $62.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $13,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2,523.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 248,986 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 205,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,552,000 after purchasing an additional 149,438 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

