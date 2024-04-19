Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Announces Earnings Results

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

Logansport Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LOGN opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.29. Logansport Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67.

Logansport Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Logansport Financial’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

