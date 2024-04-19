Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 748.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Price Performance
Shares of WSTRF opened at $1.37 on Friday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile
