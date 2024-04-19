Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 748.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Price Performance

Shares of WSTRF opened at $1.37 on Friday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.