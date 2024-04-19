Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) CEO Acquires $10,050.00 in Stock

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul J. Travers purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,845,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,527.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vuzix Price Performance

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $1.26 on Friday. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vuzix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Vuzix by 57.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vuzix by 7.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Vuzix by 226.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 57,223 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vuzix by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 359,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Vuzix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

