Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $5.11 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth about $757,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

