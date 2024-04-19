Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 3,647 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 80.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 180.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,935.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sidoti lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

OneSpan Trading Up 0.6 %

OneSpan stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

