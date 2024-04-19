Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,705 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,751.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at $577,238.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $31.66.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $218.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.08 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

