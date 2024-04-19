NBW Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $95.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

