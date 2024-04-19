Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after purchasing an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after purchasing an additional 371,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,956,000 after buying an additional 160,662 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.26. 2,285,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,622,751. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $239.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.26 and its 200 day moving average is $182.86.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

