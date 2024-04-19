Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.54% from the company’s previous close.

WH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of WH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $69.30. The stock had a trading volume of 111,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.52. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

