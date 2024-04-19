Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 14,247 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $19,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $477.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $539.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

