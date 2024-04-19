Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after buying an additional 952,518 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after buying an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $75,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.91. 480,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,667. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.