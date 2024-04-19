Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Target by 106.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Target Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE TGT opened at $166.58 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

