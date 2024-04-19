Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Realty Income by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

