Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 44.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 157.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,540,000 after acquiring an additional 131,503 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $742.55. 71,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,657. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $672.88 and a one year high of $914.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $835.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $801.33. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

