Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,065. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.24. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $141.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.95.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

