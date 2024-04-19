Calamos Advisors LLC Has $16.59 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.60. The company had a trading volume of 772,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.66. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

