Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 619,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,185,000 after purchasing an additional 74,067 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 388,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,060.5% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 337,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Kennon Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 271,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $61.90 on Thursday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

