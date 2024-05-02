Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 369 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total value of $723,795.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,839 shares of company stock worth $77,788,745. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $558.40. 169,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,950. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $603.12 and its 200-day moving average is $524.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $240.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.85 and a 52 week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

