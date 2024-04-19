Nervos Network Trading 30.9% Lower This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $885.39 million and $84.83 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,497.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.74 or 0.00742266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $81.66 or 0.00126608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00040696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.66 or 0.00185530 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00041729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00102953 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,671,147,843 coins and its circulating supply is 43,989,013,084 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

